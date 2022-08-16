ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was thrust into the national spotlight nearly two weeks ago when police officials announced a suspected connection in the murders of three Muslim men. A little more than 24 hours after that announcement, a fourth Muslim man was shot to death.

By August 9, a suspect was in custody. Muhammed Syed has been charged with the July 26 murder of Aftab Hussein, 41 and the August 1 murder of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27. Syed is also considered the suspect in the November 2021 murder of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi and the August 5 murder of Naeem Hussain.

A leader in Albuquerque’s Muslim community, Ahmad Assad is a guest on this week’s episode of KRQE’s New Mexico News Podcast. Assed is the President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico and played a central role in coordinating between the community and investigators while the suspect search played out.

Assed talks more about the victims, his initial theory on what he thought was behind the killings, and the community’s response after the suspect’s arrest. He also shares his thoughts on what he believes will be the lasting impact of this case.

