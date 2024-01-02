ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In keeping with tradition on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris & Gabby have a full wrap-up this week of the big stories to pay attention to in New Mexico for 2024.

A condensed, budged-focused legislative session is about to begin. What sort of crime or gun bills will lawmakers take up? Should New Mexicans expect another gas rebate check since the state is once again flush with oil & gas money?

New Mexico News Podcast listeners also get a recap of the major stories from 2023 – were podcast predictions at the beginning of the year correct?

