NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of New Mexico’s eight ski resorts have opened their slopes for the 2022-2023 winter season. So will this ski season be one to remember?

As of Tuesday, Ski Santa Fe, Taos Ski Valley, Ski Apache and Taos have opened for regular service. Sipapu is planning to reopen on December 9 as is Red River Ski Area. Angel Fire is looking at a December 16 opening, and Pajarito is waiting to announce an opening date. Sandia Peak Ski Area announced in September it won’t open its lifts this season.

While most business activity is “back to normal” nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry representatives still have their eyes on a few continued challenges, including staffing. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart talk with Ski New Mexico’s Executive Director George Brooks.

With more than 50 years experience in New Mexico’s ski scene, Brooks discusses his ideas for possible solutions staffing problems resorts have felt in recent years. He also shares his forecast for how the ski industry may have to change in the coming years.

