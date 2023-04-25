CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – As student safety continues to be a big topic in New Mexico schools, one school district is the southeast part of the state is turning to technology to try to prevent shootings. Recently, Clovis Municipal Schools announced the installation of an artificial intelligence monitoring software over its existing school surveillance cameras, designed to detect brandished guns.

This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart take a deeper look into questions surrounding the new tech. How does the technology work? Who monitors it? And how did the school district decide to move forward with the monitoring software?

In the first half of the episode, Clovis Municipal Schools’ Director of Operations Loran Hill talks about the district’s decision to invest in the service. In the second half of the show, a discussion with Tim Sulzer, who’s the chief technology officer and a co-founder of ZeroEyes, the company behind the technology.

