ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the final episode of a two part series, the New Mexico News Podcast is expanding on perspectives about the 2009 West Mesa murder case. While Albuquerque city officials have continued to refresh investigators’ ongoing plea for more information in the case, some believe it may be time for a different approach.

This week, co-founder of Street Safe New Mexico, Christine Barber offers her take on the city’s notorious cold case. A non-profit, Street Safe began in response to the West Mesa murders, in part, seeking to make sure another case like it would never occur in Albuquerque again. Working with women involved in sex work, Street Safe operates on a “harm-reduction philosophy,” “striving to reduce the harmful consequences associated with life on the street.”

Should APD release more information about the West Mesa murder investigation? What do advocates think could help solve the case? Christine addresses those questions and more on this week’s episode.

Still haven’t listened to part one? If not, click here for a link to the episode, where Chris and Gabby interview APD’s contract investigator Liz Thomson. A retired homicide sergeant, Thomson is now working on trying to solve the West Mesa murders among other cold cases.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.