New Mexico News Podcast: The resurgence of live music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly left a clear mark on businesses, schools, and events. While just about everyone in New Mexico has a story about how the pandemic impacted them, musicians are among those who were shut out for longer than most.

For more than a year, mass gathering shutdowns kept major live music shows quiet in New Mexico and concert venues virtually empty. It wasn’t until July 2021 that music started to make a major resurgence in the state, with local and national concerts returning to Albuquerque among other cities and towns.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Albuquerque musician Donny Tesso joins the conversation to talk about how he weathered the pandemic, which hit just before he was set to experience the most booked year of his career. Are crowds coming back? Are venues booking gigs like they used to? What’s changed? Those questions and more are answered in this week’s episode.

Join Gabby and Chris for the New Mexico News Podcast every week, with new episodes available on Tuesdays. You can listen to the New Mexico News Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Podbean, and several other popular podcast players.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.