RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last two years, the COVID pandemic has brought about a whole range of scenarios for New Mexico’s schools. In early 2020, there was a push to keep schools closed over virus concerns. 2022 has been punctuated so far by a push to keep schools open amid staffing shortages.

This week hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart speak with the superintendent and COVID response expert of Rio Rancho. The district is just one of many that were recently forced to go fully virtual for a week to deal with the continued effects of the virus.

Is COVID solely to blame for the staffing shortage? Are there solutions the state or district could be trying to keep schools open? Are we almost “out of the tunnel,” or can we expect staffing shortfalls to continue? These questions and more are the subject of discussion this week.

The New Mexico News Podcast is a weekly podcast from KRQE with new episodes available every Tuesday.

