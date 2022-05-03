NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews have been battling wildfires across New Mexico for nearly one month now, starting their work well ahead of what’s normally considered peak wildfire season in the state. The biggest fire in the state, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is now burning more than 120,000 acres and remains around 20% contained.

So what’s it like for the crews on the ground? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby interview a Santa Fe Hotshot who has a lot of upfront perspective. He’s a wildland firefighter who recently returned from the initial attack on the Hermits Peak Fire. He explains, in part, what the work entails and what its like working on the fire lines so far in the busy 2022 season.

