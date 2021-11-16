New Mexico News Podcast: The challenges with cannabis in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – By April 1, 2022, at the latest, New Mexico’s recreational cannabis retail scene will be open for business, ushering in a new industry to the state. Meanwhile, the Land of Enchantment’s northern neighbor Colorado has nearly nine years of experience and perspective on some of the side effects of the industry.

Colorado’s recreational cannabis challenges are the focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast. Join hosts Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee as they talk with KRQE News 13 Anchor Dean Staley about a recent series of special reports he put together on the topic.

What kind of feedback did Dean receive after the reports first aired in September? Why did Dean arrive on reporting about the challenges with the legal cannabis? What are some of the concerns prosecutors and other law enforcement professionals have with recreational cannabis? And what should New Mexicans watch out for?

This is the second time Chris and Gabby have covered New Mexico’s cannabis industry on the podcast. The first episode broke down the basic rules woven into the state’s newer law and some history on how the legalization effort started. Click here to read more about that episode and listen to it on KRQE.com.

Dean’s three stories on the challenges of Colorado’s legal cannabis can be viewed below:

