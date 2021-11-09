New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Rust‘ shooting & guns on movie sets

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tragic shooting on the film set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe has sparked discussion about the use of real weapons in movie productions. Investigators say actor Alec Baldwin fired a revolver while rehearsing a scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch in October, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza.

This week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast focuses on how firearms are used on movie sets with perspective from a military veteran who’s also worked with weapons on New Mexico film sets. Hosts Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee sit down with special guest Cory Wilde, who shares first-hand knowledge about weapons and why he believes time and education are some of the key factors in maintaining a safe set.

Among the topics discussed this week: how Wilde says weapons and different types of rounds should be treated on set. What is the role of an armorer on a film set? What were some of the challenges Wilde experienced working with weapons on movie sets?

