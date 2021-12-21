New Mexico News Podcast: Reflecting on some good news in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some New Mexicans are thinking about the new year, KRQE News 13 is taking a look back at some of the most memorable and positive stories from across the state in 2021. “The Best Good News Stories of 2021” premieres this week on the KRQE Media Group family of stations and a few of the reporters behind those stories join the New Mexico News Podcast this week to talk about their contributions.

KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined this week by Anchor-Reporter Brittany Bade and Reporter Jami Seymore. Brittany anchors the 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. news on Fox New Mexico and reports for KRQE News 13 at 10 p.m. Jami reports for KRQE News 13 at 10 p.m.

Jaqueline Hernandez-Zarate, left, is honored alongside Johnny Garcia during a City of Albuquerque awards ceremony in August 2021.

After a shootout on Juan Tabo near Lomas left four police officers injured in August, two people were honored for taking life-saving measures to help save two wounded officers. Jami discusses putting together the story of those community heroes who sprung into action and helped save lives.

Born with a serious heart condition, Shianne Sanchez is among those sharing her story, hoping to help others get a critical surgery for 50% of kids born with Down syndrome.

In November, Brittany highlighted the story of a group of New Mexicans working to help deliver life-saving surgeries to children born with Down syndrome. She discusses her interview with an Albuquerque mother whose daughter had life-altering surgery, and how an Albuquerque man known for his hugs is helping to get the word out about raising funds to help others pay for the procedure.

KRQE News 13’s “The Best Good News Stories of 2021” has several showings over the next few weeks. The debut airing is on Thursday, December 23 at 4 p.m. on the New Mexico CW (KWBQ-TV.) The special will also air at the following times:

