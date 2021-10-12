New Mexico News Podcast: Redrawing the state’s political map

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The effort to redraw New Mexico’s political boundaries is heating up and it could change who you’re able to vote for. The process is the focus of the latest episode of KRQE’s New Mexico News Podcast – now available for download.

The process is more commonly called “redistricting.” This week, hosts Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee are breaking down why its happening, who’s involved and why you should care about it.

KRQE Political Analyst and UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez joins the conversation, in part offering perspective on how redistricting could affect the state’s three federal seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, currently held by Congresswomen Melanie Stansbury (D), Yvette Herrell (R), and Teresa Ledger Fernandez (D). Stick around for the end of the episode, where KRQE News 13 Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra breaks down how the work is playing out so far and more on what the new boundaries could look like.

Read Curtis’ three-part investigative series on redistricting now on KRQE.com:

The 2020 U.S. Census serves as the baseline for how states redraw their political boundaries. New Mexico has about 58,000 more people in it in 2020 than it did in 2010, about a 3% growth in total population. For more on how New Mexico’s population has changed over the past decade, read KRQE News 13’s coverage from August 12. For more on the state’s Citizens Redistricting Committee, visit the group’s website.

