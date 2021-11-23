New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational Cannabis Producers Seek Green Light

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 people have started filling out applications in hopes of becoming some of New Mexico’s first recreational cannabis producers ahead of the April 1, 2022 deadline for product sales. Who’s applying is the broad focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

Podcast hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart for a discussion with a prospective recreational cannabis producer from Albuquerque who left his job and now hopes to make a living in the state’s budding new industry. KRQE News 13’s Investigative Data Report Curtis Segarra also joins the conversation this week to talk about a recent article he published, breaking down the information within more than 1,500 cannabis producer applications.

Curtis helps explain the demographics on who’s applying, what it means to be “a producer” in New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry, and what types of licenses applicants are hoping to obtain. Will everyone who is applying get a license? Or will the state deny any applicants, and if so, how?

This week’s episode is part three of a four part series on New Mexico’s emerging recreational cannabis industry. In part one of the series, Chris and Gabby broke down the nuts and bolts behind the new law and spoke about the history of the legalization movement within the state. In the second part of the series, Chris and Gabby interview KRQE News 13 Anchor-Reporter Dean Staley about a recent special series he reported on the challenges with recreational cannabis in Colorado.

