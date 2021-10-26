New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is legal, now what?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A years-long legislative effort to legalize recreational cannabis in New Mexico ended in 2021 with a new law aiming to open a cannabis marketplace in the state by this coming April. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, we’re taking a closer look at what exactly is allowed under the new law and what it took to get it passed.

Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart kick off this week’s episode interviewing KRQE’s Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra. Curtis has written extensively about the rapidly developing recreational cannabis industry in New Mexico. Below are links to most of the stories Curtis has written about cannabis:

On the second part of the podcast, Gabby and Chris talk with New Mexico State Senator Jerry Ortiz y Pino, a Democrat of Albuquerque about his role in creating the new industry. Throughout Republican Governor Susana Martinez’s administration, the senator proposed numerous bills trying to legalize recreational cannabis through a constitutional amendment. Ortiz y Pino was also involved in New Mexico’s medical marijuana legalization effort in 2007. New Mexico was the 12th state to legalize the use of cannabis on a medicinal level.

