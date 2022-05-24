LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a prescribed burn has now become the largest wildfire in New Mexico state history and remains the largest active wildfire in the United States. The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire has burned more than 311,000 acres across San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties, while threatening to continue spreading into Colfax and Rio Arriba counties.

According to FEMA, at least 358 homes have burned in the fire and nearly five-thousand homes remain under mandatory evacuation notices. The fire, which started as a controlled burn, has put pressure on many across northern New Mexico, including some how’s livelihood revolves around ranching.

This week on the podcast, Chris and Gabby hear from a ranch manager in the Las Vegas area. Lydia Kyle describes hauling her horses, husband, and three young children out of harm’s way in the dark as they witnessed 300-foot flames.

