RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – April 2022 proved to be a destructive month for wildfires in New Mexico. Between the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Cerro Pelado Fire east of Jemez Springs, and the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in San Miguel and Mora counties, more than 360 homes across New Mexico have been destroyed by wildfire this year alone.

This week on KRQE’s New Mexico News Podcast, hear from one of the many victims now looking to rebuild. Karen Roach discusses the day the McBride Fire destroyed her Ruidoso family home within minutes. What’s next? What is the cost of rebuilding and how long will it take?

A spokeswoman for the Village of Ruidoso, Kerry Gladden also joins the conversation to discuss the impact the fire is having on the community at large. Ruidoso and Lincoln County are now among five counties eligible for FEMA-associated disaster relief funds. At least 200 homes were destroyed in the McBride Fire, which also killed an elderly couple.

