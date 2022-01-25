New Mexico News Podcast: Roundhouse Roundup – Crime, Education & Healthcare

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are already eight days into the state’s 2022 Legislative Session, and this year, it’s a mad rush with just 30 days to tackle a host of issues. From several crime bills to increased education funding, to raising police and other public employee salaries, and potentially a big budget increase, the legislature is considering a lot of changes.

This week, Chris and Gabby are looking at what’s transpired so far in the first week of the state’s regular session. KRQE News 13 Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra helps highlight some of biggest issues discussed in Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s state of the state speech, while highlighting some of the big debates to come.

For more information about some of the specific bills discussed in this week’s episode, here’s are links to each of the bills:

House Bill 68 – Proposed changes to New Mexico criminal code, including adding a “criminal threat” law

House Bill 79 – Modifications to 2nd degree murder charges and penalties

House Bill 5 – Rebuttable Presumption statute

Senate Bill 100 – Numerous proposed changes to recreational cannabis law

