ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown Albuquerque has long been the subject of conversation, both good and bad. No matter the political leanings of the mayor or city council in power, the square blocks surrounding our state’s tallest buildings have been on the redevelopment radar for decades.

So what is actually happening downtown? Turns out, both the city and private developers are pouring cash into loads of projects in the downtown core and several surrounding neighborhoods.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby host a fellow reporter who has the pulse on downtown and greater downtown Albuquerque via a daily newsletter. Founder, writer and owner of the Downtown Albuquerque News, Peter Rice joins the discussion this week with a recap of some of the biggest projects going on.

Who are the power players? What’s next? And what’s going up? Listen to this week’s episodes for those answers and more. Also, stick around through the end of the episode to hear what readers recent told Peter what they would do downtown with $10 billion and consolidated political power.

