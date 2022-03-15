ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico may be far away from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but that doesn’t mean the conflict won’t affect the state. The extent of the impact is up for discussion on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

A professor of economics at the University of New Mexico, Reilly White joins the conversation this week in an effort to spell out what kinds of affects New Mexicans should watch out for. The rising cost of gas is easily one of the most noticeable changes so far, but where else might some of the economic effects of the war emerge?

With significant military-related employers like Sandia Labs, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Kirtland Air Force Base, could New Mexico’s military industry feel an impact in the negative or positive as a result of the conflict? How bad could the economic hits get and for how long, and what might this mean for families trying to rebound from a pandemic? These questions and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.