New Mexico News Podcast: Hospitals Declare ‘Crisis‘

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the last month, at least six New Mexico hospitals have declared the rare “crisis standards of care” (CSC) designation amid a continued high-number of new COVID-19 cases. But for some New Mexicans, it’s not quite clear what a CSC designation means for hospitals or how it will affect medical care in the community.

KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are talking about crisis standards of care this week on the New Mexico News Podcast. Special guest and Chief Medical Officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services Dr. Jason Mitchell joins the conversation, explaining how it has used the CSC designation.

In part, crisis standards of care allows hospitals to ration or deallocate care to certain patients, if needed. Will New Mexico’s hospitals ever have to utilize this option and how close is it to happening in Albuquerque? Dr. Mitchell helps shed light on the grim reality in New Mexico’s hospitals now nearly two years into the pandemic.

