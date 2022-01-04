New Mexico News Podcast: Headlines to watch for in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could 2022 be an even more surprising news year than 2021 or 2020, for that matter? That’s the question ahead on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast, as hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart wrap up what they think will be some of the biggest stories ahead for the new year.

Midterm elections, cannabis, major court battles, space launches and basketball tournaments are among some of the stories to watch out for. Chris and Gabby explain more about those topics before getting into some new year’s resolutions they and some of KRQE’s news team have set out.

Join Gabby and Chris for the New Mexico News Podcast every week, with new episodes available on Tuesdays. You can listen to the New Mexico News Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Podbean, and several other popular podcast players.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.