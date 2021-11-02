New Mexico News Podcast: Election Day 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first Tuesday in November which marks Election Day in New Mexico. A handful of Albuquerque’s big races are the focus of this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by UNM Political Science Professor and KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez for an extended conversation about the mayoral election, the soccer stadium bond question and the “new-to-the-November ballot” APS school board races. This week’s episode should serve as a good primer on the ins and outs of some of Albuquerque’s big races ahead of KRQE’s live election night coverage on-air and online at KRQE.com tonight starting around 7:30 p.m.

Will Tim Keller win re-election to the mayor’s office against challengers Manny Gonzales and Eddy Aragon? How much of a factor is a third candidate in the mayoral race? Could the stadium bond question turn high voter turnout for or against the measure? And what can we take away from the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education election, as four incumbents give up their seats to a field of newcomers? All these questions and a wrap of city council races are part of this week’s discussion.

