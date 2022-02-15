SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What could be one of the most sweeping shifts to New Mexico election law is making its way through the Roundhouse in Santa Fe this week as lawmakers consider the “New Mexico Voting Rights Act.” Among the provisions of the proposal include the creation of a permanent absentee voter list, allowing felons to vote on release from jail, and making election day a school holiday among other possible changes.

The bill is the focus of this week’s New Mexico Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart kick off the episodes by interviewing KRQE News 13 Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra about some of the biggest elements of the bill. UNM Political Science Professor and KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez rounds out the discussion with a look at the partisanship surrounding the bill and if it has a chance of succeeding.

