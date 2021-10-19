New Mexico News Podcast: COVID-19 boosters, vaccines for kids & hospital pressure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 19 months into New Mexico’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials’ focus on how to deal with the virus has shifted dramatic from start. A major force behind the state’s effort, Dr. David Scrase joins KRQE News 13’s Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee on the New Mexico News Podcast this week to talk about a wide range of pandemic-related topics.

As of early October, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has lead to what state leaders have described as a plateauing of a high number of new cases of the virus. The Acting Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Human Services, Dr. Scrase explains in part how booster shots being rolled out in New Mexico, and if he thinks the right people getting them.

Other topics covered on the podcast this week include how Dr. Scrase is thinking about the impending push to vaccinate younger kids and if there’s enough data on the topic. He also explains how he goes about having conversations with people who are vaccine-hesitant; his take on the future of the future of New Mexico’s healthcare industry after dealing with two-years of pressure and how he personally has navigated the stress and criticism that comes with being well-known public official through the pandemic.

