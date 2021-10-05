New Mexico News Podcast: Balloon Fiesta Returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been two years since the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has liftoff into the metro-area skies. The Fiesta’s return takes center focus this week in the augural episode of KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast.

Join podcast hosts Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee for an extended conversation about the Fiesta with two experts in the field. Balloon Fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity and Rainbow Ryders balloon company owner Scott Appelman offer their perspective this week.

What was it like to take a year off from the 50-year old event? Will 2021 be the biggest Fiesta yet? Why didn’t organizers choose to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement? What should you expect in terms of crowds? All of these questions and more are answered in this week’s episode.

