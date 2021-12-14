New Mexico News Podcast: A record-breaking year of homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2021 has been a record year for Albuquerque homicide cases. As of December 1, Albuquerque Police have opened at least 100 homicide investigations involving a total of at least 104 homicide victims.

What’s behind this year’s record-breaking statistics? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, join Gabby and Chris for an extended episode as they talk to two of Albuquerque’s top law enforcement officials dealing with a record level of violent crime. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez join the conversation, shedding light on how they’re handling crime challenges and their thoughts on what possible solutions are out there.

How are federal reform efforts affecting APD’s work? Will the upcoming session of the New Mexico Legislature address pre-trial detention rules, affecting prosecutors and accused criminals? Will APD ever recruit enough officers to fill its vacancies? Those questions and more are discussed in this week’s episode.

