SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill up for consideration this year could fund free meals at all New Mexico public and charter schools. If it passes, Senate Bill 4 would allow kids in grades K-12 to get a free breakfast and lunch at school every day, regardless of their family’s income.

This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host three guests to discuss the proposal. The Food and Hunger Coordinator for the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Kendal Chavez joins the podcast alongside a parent and school worker, Luis Ramos, and a New Mexico high school junior named Fernando.

What’s the reason for the bill? And how would it work for schools that already give free meals or don’t have kitchens? Those questions and many more are answered on this week’s episode, offering a detailed look at the proposal.

