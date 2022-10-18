ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Mexico, home buying and even finding a place to rent has been anything but “normal.” On the rental side, people across many New Mexico cities have been dealing with challenges from increased competition to rising rates for much of 2022.

New Mexico home buying took off in early 2020, a trend that lasted about two years. By June, higher interest rates started to cool off the rapid pace of home sales.

Regardless of whether you rent or own, a lot of New Mexicans have needed help paying housing costs over the last few years. For example, more than $194-million in federal rental assistance has been doled out in New Mexico since 2021.

In late August, the state consolidated its rental assistance and mortgage assistance programs into a single program called the New Mexico Home Fund. Funding from the pandemic-born program is may be available possibly years into the future.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are talking about the state’s continued involvement in the aforementioned rental and mortgage assistance programs under the Home Fund. How long will these pandemic-era programs continue? Who qualifies for assistance? (Here’s a link to income limits for the program.) How can someone apply?

Director of New Mexico’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Donnie Quintana explains how the money is being spent and safeguards in place to try and prevent fraud. Quintana is also the Local Government Division Director for the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.