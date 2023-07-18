ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque and several other New Mexico cities have seen several days of 100-degree heat in recent weeks, summer 2023 has proven to be one of the hottest on record. Those record or near record temperatures are expected to continue through much of the week.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host an expert from the National Weather Service, Scott Overpeak, to discuss the significance of this summer’s temperatures, and when people can expect some relief. Overpeak is a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS Albuquerque Office.

In an extended interview, Overpeak discusses how the 2023 heat wave compares with other historical heatwaves in Albuquerque and New Mexico. Overpeak also discusses the science behind why the Land of Enchantment is staying so hot.

Should people re-think swamp coolers for their homes next summer? Which areas are considered at ‘high risk’ for long heatwaves? Those questions and more in this week’s 30 minute weather-focused conversation.

