ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is closer to getting a professional soccer stadium built, and seeing progress on big projects like the Rail Yards and Gateway Center. But there are still major challenges surrounding crime, homelessness, and the fentanyl epidemic.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller joins Chris & Gabby for an in-depth discussion about the successes and challenges of 2023. Mayor Keller also shares what he believes will be the city’s biggest battle in 2024, as well as the crime-focused priorities he’ll take to legislators next year.

Mayor Keller addresses questions about APD’s progress on the Department of Justice Settlement Agreement, as well as his updated approach to Metro Crime Initiative priorities. He shares that in his time as Mayor, he’s learned solving crime isn’t just about officer headcount, but technology also plays a key role that needs supporting.

What can the city expect from the Gateway Center in 2024? How are people using the facility now? Those topics and more are addressed in the full interview above.

