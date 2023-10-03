ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lifeblood for modern society in the desert, New Mexico’s rivers are a critical piece of what kept communities growing through the Land of Enchantment for generations. And no small or simple task managing those water ways, as evidenced by the work earlier this year along the Rio Grande, which has faced drying out in Albuquerque for a second year in a row over the summer.

This week on KRQE’s New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host returning podcast guest, Jason Casuga, from the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District for an extended conversation about water infrastructure. As Gabby revealed in a recent KRQE News 13 Investigation, Central New Mexico faces several different multimillion dollar projects related to water use and water reuse.

Casuga shares some of the history of the Rio Grande, concerns from farmers with looming threats of the river running dry, and planned projects the district is looking at into the future. Some of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District’s existing infrastructure is nearing 100 years old. Why is it important that the agency address it?

