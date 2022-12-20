ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Among the feedback we hear often from viewers is a request for more positive, uplifting stories amid all of the news across New Mexico. For the second year in a row, this holiday season, KRQE News 13 is airing an hour-long news special focused on some of New Mexico’s “good news” stories of 2022.

The “Best Good News Stories of 2022” news special begins airing this week on the KRQE Media Group’s four local TV stations, including CBS 13, Fox New Mexico, New Mexico’s CW and My50TV. The special is comprised of 18 different news stories, each highlighting the best of people and communities in the Land of Enchantment.

Behind the scenes, this week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are talking to some of the reporters who contributed stories to the “Good News” special. This week, KRQE News 13 Anchor-Reporters Brittany Bade and Annalisa Pardo join the conversation to discuss their good news stories, as featured in the special.

After one of New Mexico’s worst wildfire seasons, Brittany Bade reported a positive story about a step in helping address the shortage of housing for wildland firefighters. A major website donated a sustainable housing project to the Lincoln National Forest to help house firefighters.

In November, Annalisa featured a story about help for an Albuquerque man who’s Christmas light display has become one of the most well-known in the city. Neighbors surprised the man behind the display, “Mr. Christmas”, by raising thousands of dollars to help repair his home and pay for other expenses.

The “Best Good News Stories of 2022” will air multiple times on KRQE, Fox New Mexico, New Mexico’s CW and My50TV through the New Year holiday. Here’s a list of some of those airing times. (For the most up to date schedule, check your local listings.)

KRQE CBS 13: Sunday, Dec. 25 @ 9 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 26 @ 4 p.m.

FOX New Mexico: Friday, Dec. 30 @ 6 p.m.

New Mexico’s CW: Monday, Dec. 26 @ 4 p.m. – Dec. 23 & 30 @ 8 a.m.

My50TV: Dec. 23 & 25 @ 3 a.m. & 9 p.m. – Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m.

