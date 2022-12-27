ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics.

Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 is airing the “Best of KRQE Investigates 2022” news special through the end of the year. The special, which has already begun airing, features nine of Gabrielle Burkhart and Ann Pierret’s most impactful stories of the year.

Highlighting a few of the stories incorporated in the news special, Ann and Gabby join Chris McKee on the New Mexico News Podcast this week for a conversation about investigative reporting and a few of the memorable stories they’ve worked on in 2022.

Ann discusses a New Mexico deputy who died after contracting COVID-19 on the job. The story outline’s the subsequent fight the deputy’s family later experienced as they tried to receive line-of-duty related benefits.

Gabby discusses her two-part, deep-dive into the confessions of Paul Apodaca, a man who has confessed to committing three Albuquerque murders decades ago. Here are links to part one, and part two of the the story.

At the end of the episode, the two investigators talk about what got them into investigative reporting, and what they believe others should know about the job. For more of Ann and Gabby’s work, visit krqe.com/investigations.

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022 news special airs across the KRQE Media Group family of station multiple times through the end of 2022. Here are some of the air times for the show:

