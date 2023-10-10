ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is closer than ever to getting its first pro-level soccer stadium. Plans were recently announced that New Mexico United will lease about seven acres from the City of Albuquerque to build a stadium on land at Balloon Fiesta Park, with promises not to interfere with ballooning in the area.

Rendering of New Mexico United Soccer Stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, team owner Peter Trevisani, and Director of Communications and Fan Experience, David Weise Carl, join Chris and Gabby to discuss the 30-year lease agreement, its potential impact, and stadium build plans so far. What can fans and neighbors expect? How big will the stadium be?

See the recent rendering of the proposed stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park below and read the current lease agreement here.

Tresivani said New Mexico United is working with both the City of Albuquerque and discussing plans with nearby residents to ensure the impact is positive. The lease agreement must be approved by the Albuquerque City Council.

