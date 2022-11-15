NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election brought out more than 52% of registered voters to the polls, casting 713,754 ballots. The results have poured in, but what’s next in terms of certifying the state’s election results?

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby interview Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (D) about the process of counting the votes and how the state keeps elections secure. How are voting machines stored, tested and maintained?

Toulouse Oliver also provides insight on when the state conducts a recount versus a candidate requesting one. Has a race ever been overturned by a recount? How does the Secretary respond to allegations there are flaws in the election process?

Stick around for the end of the episode for a brief recap on the outcomes of several statewide races. That includes a breakdown of how the election affects the balance of power in the New Mexico House of Representatives.

We mentioned some related news coverage in this episode. Here's a link to our recent "exit interview" with Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who leaves office at the end of the year.

