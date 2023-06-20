SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last two decades, New Mexico’s Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument has gone from an unknown geologic treasure north of Albuquerque, to being a star of the show in the state’s “New Mexico True” tourism campaign. While the area still continues to draw a ton of interest, the monument itself remains closed to visitors today as it has for three years.

The monument was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to reopen. As of May 2023, the Bureau of Land Management said “Pueblo de Cochiti’s main village area remains closed to the public under COVID-19 restrictions, which includes access along NM22 and Highway 85.”

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart welcome University of New Mexico Professor Dr. Gary Smith for an extended discussion about the history and closure of the Tent Rocks National Monument. Dr. Smith was part of the effort that originally went into the creation of the national monument designation in 2001.

The BLM has expressed continued concern over “long-standing issues” related to preservation including “resource protection, staffing, and visitation levels.” Dr. Smith shares his insight on the change in attendance at the park and his early days researching the geology at the site.

What makes Tent Rocks so unique? Listen to the full episode for more detail from Dr. Smith about why the location is so special in New Mexico, and for discussion about some of his other favorite places to hike.

If you haven’t done so already, check out Gabrielle’s recent investigative report into the Tent Rocks closure. You can find it here on at KRQE.com at this link.

