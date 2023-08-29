ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On August 8th, an out-of-control wildfire in Maui became one of the deadliest in our country’s history in a century. More than 100 people were killed, hundreds are still unaccounted for, and thousands of homes burned in the fire.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby host Jess Orr, an Albuquerque woman who lived in Lahaina for three years during the pandemic. She shares personal stories of friends who lost everything on the island they love dearly, and how she’s trying to help.

Jess Orr’s old house after the wildfire in Lahaina

In the second half of the episode, hear from the Red Cross Regional Disaster Manager for New Mexico and Arizona, who is spending the month in Maui to aid in relief efforts. It’s the first of what’ll likely become months and potentially years of aid efforts to help people recover from the disaster.

Will survivors find a way to stay on the island that’s already facing a housing crisis? How can people help?

To donate to the Red Cross, find more information and click here.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com