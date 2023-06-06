ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – “I’m tired of living with my lie.” That’s what Tony Ray Peralta told Roswell Police officers back in May after they showed up to meet him in front of a gas station. Minutes earlier, Paralta had borrowed someone’s phone, calling 911 to confess a murder.

The confession was fourteen years after a Roswell man went missing. Peralta eventually led officers to the home where he said he’d buried William Blodgett’s body in 2008. Peralta is now charged with murder.

KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret joins Chris and Gabby on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast to discuss the cold case confession. Why did he confess now? Is Peralta telling the truth about what happened?

What’s next for Peralta’s murder case? Hear audio from his confession to police and why he claims he wanted to come forward.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.