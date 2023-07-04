ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer 2023 was anticipated to mark a significant milestone in the City of Albuquerque’s Gateway Center project. The multimillion-dollar facility is still under construction, but there are some services up and running in the city’s multipurpose homeless shelter, that includes wraparound services.

Where is the project now? Who is it serving currently, and what can people expect in the coming months?

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby are joined by Carol Pierce, Department Director of Albuquerque’s Family and Community Services Department, and Deputy Director, Gilbert Ramirez, who oversees behavioral health and wellness programs for the city.

Pierce and Ramirez provide a status update for the Gateway Center and go into detail about what services it’ll offer and some of the challenges they’re facing.

Listen to the full discussion above or on your favorite podcast app to hear how Pierce claims the Gateway Center will make an impact beyond Albuquerque. Will politics and funding play a role in the city’s ultimate goal and sustainability of the project?

