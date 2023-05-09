ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gone are the days of officers dropping off hand-written documents and police reports into a bin for prosecutors to sort through. New Mexico’s biggest city is adopting the use of a new software database called ‘Case Catcher,’ aimed at helping investigators build better cases and stay organized.

How organized an investigation is – matters a lot, especially in a high-stakes murder case or violent criminal case, for instance. And for years, metro-area criminal justice professionals have shared stories about cases being dismissed or impacted by problems with evidence, or what’s called discovery in the court system.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host return guest and Albuquerque Police Deputy Commander, Kyle Hartsock. How does Case Catcher work? Who started the project? Why did it take so long to get everyone online? Hartsock explains how the new software, developed by New Mexico Tech, works, and how police and prosecutors are working together in an unprecedented way.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.