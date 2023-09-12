ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently declared gun violence a public health emergency and issued a Public Health Order temporarily banning open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. The executive order has since sparked backlash, questions about enforcement, and federal lawsuits challenging whether it is unconstitutional.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE Political Analyst and UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez joins Chris and Gabby to unpack the ramifications of this move.

What are the political consequences? Will the order stand up in court? Is there a better way to address gun violence in Albuquerque?

Leaders of the Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have stated their agencies cannot and will not enforce the gun ban. Gov. Lujan Grisham said the New Mexico State Police has the power to issue citations to anyone who violates the order, but it’s unclear whether that will happen.

