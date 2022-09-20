ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is among Albuquerque’s biggest issues. While many have pointed to Coronado Park as evidence of the city’s struggle to address homelessness, there are some changes on the horizon that could make a big difference in the problem, according to Mayor Tim Keller.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Albuquerque’s Mayor sits down KRQE’s Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee for an extended, 40-minute conversation on homelessness. How does Mayor Keller view the problem in Albuquerque? What is he trying to do to address the issue?

What does the Mayor think about “Safe Outdoor Spaces?” When will the Gateway Center homeless shelter open for hundreds of the unhoused? These questions and more are on discussed on this week’s episode.

