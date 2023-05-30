FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – In northwest New Mexico, the small community of Farmington is one of the latest American cities to deal with the aftermath of a mass shooting. On May 15, police say an 18-year-old high school student opened fire on people driving through his neighborhood. In the end, three people were killed, six people were wounded, and the shooter was killed by police.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe joins Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart for an extended conversation about how the department responded to the shooting and the victims that the community lost. Hebbe has led Farmington Police for over nine years.

Following the shooting, Farmington Police held a series of news conferences. Over the course of three days, investigators detailed what happened, the evidence they’ve collected, and published video from surveillance and body cameras telling the story of how officers responded to an active shooter.

In a 30-minute interview, Chief Hebbe details how the community and law enforcement officers have been impacted by the apparently random shooting rampage. He also provides an update on the investigation and discussed whether detectives are getting any closer to figuring out the motivation behind the shooting.

