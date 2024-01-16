ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers just announced a new Tyrannosaurus species based on a fossil found in New Mexico’s Elephant Butte Reservoir in 1983. What’s now known as the Tyrannosaurus Mcraeensis is believed to be at least 5 million years older than his cousin, the T. rex as we know it.

The scientific discovery reshapes the historical understanding of the most famous dinosaur ever to walk the earth. Could the Tyrannosaurus have originated in New Mexico? How do paleontologists know this is a new species? And why did it take 40 years to make this announcement?

This week’s New Mexico News Podcast guest is Spencer Lucas, a paleontologist, chief curator for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, & co-author on the new study released in Scientific Reports on January 11, 2024. Lucas discusses the research that went into identifying the new Tyrannosaurus species, believed to be 72 million years old.

A rendering by artist Sergey Krasovkiy of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, a newly discovered relative of T. rex. A partial skull on view at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science was a key part of the discovery. Courtesy: NMMNHS

The fossil skull of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis was named after the rock formation it was found on in the Elephant Butte reservoir. People can see the fossil up close at the Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.

