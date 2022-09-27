ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month.

But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? Who’s at risk? And why is the drug seemingly driving a surge of new educational campaigns? If you have basic questions about fentanyl, you’re not alone.

KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast is exploring the topic of fentanyl this week with a broad look at the drug. DEA El Paso spokesman and Demand Reduction Coordinator Carlos Briano sits down with hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart to discuss what he calls the “number one threat” in terms of drugs in New Mexico and the U.S.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most of the popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes.) You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.