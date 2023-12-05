ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cybersecurity can sound like an intangible threat, but a cyber or ransomware attack can have rippling effects. New Mexicans have seen some of those attacks play out over the last few months at some major facilities; most recently with Lovelace Healthcare and its parent company, which forced hospitals to reroute emergency room patients and reschedule specific surgeries.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart & Chris McKee host Raphael Warren, a retired Brigadier General with more than 25 years of military and civilian information technology experience. Warren offers tips for a safer digital experience. “You don’t wanna be the person that opens up that Christmas card from grandma, and shuts your company down,” Warren said.

How can you better protect your digital footprint? What is the motive for bad actors online?

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.