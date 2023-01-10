ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking.

The hype has also helped bring fans back to The Pit in big numbers for the first year in years. In a loss to UNLV on Saturday, the team played for its first sell out crowd since March 2015.

So what’s behind the team’s early success? What does it mean for Albuquerque and New Mexico? KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at those questions and more this week on the New Mexico News Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart welcome KRQE Sports Director Van Tate and Anchor-Reporter Jared Chester to discuss second-year Lobos Coach Richard Pitino’s latest team, their drive, and what’s next.

