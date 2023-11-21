ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has come a long way since 2014. That year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced findings of its investigation that claimed APD engaged in “A pattern or practice of use of excessive force, including deadly force, in violation of the Fourth Amendment.”

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris & Gabby host Damon Martinez, New Mexico’s U.S. Attorney during that time. Martinez discusses his role in APD’s early reform efforts, what he’s been up to since then, and why he wants to take on a new role in the local criminal justice realm.

How has policing changed in the last decade? The former U.S. Attorney also shares some behind-the-scenes views of why he believes the culture has changed overall.

Martinez also discusses why he’s choosing to run for Bernalillo County’s District Attorney seat. The position is currently held by Sam Bregman, who Martinez will compete against as a Democrat. You can listen to a previous episode featuring Bregman here, and on the feed for the New Mexico News Podcast.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.