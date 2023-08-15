ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opioids and Fentanyl are impacting people in ways like we’ve never seen before. In a new initiative to stop overdoses “upon first contact with the criminal justice system,” Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Court just announced the Overdose Prevention Treatment and Intervention – or “OPT-in” court.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host Judge Claire McDaniel and Behavioral Health Division Director, Stacey Boone, who say this is a “community problem that we all have a stake in.”

How will the new court program work? Who is eligible? When may we see the impacts of it? Those questions and more are answered in the full discussion which you can listen to above.

