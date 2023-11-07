ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From finding guns on school campuses, prosecuting organized retail crime organizations, and dealing with the ripple effects of Fentanyl in the community – prosecutors in Bernalillo County have extensive caseloads. It’s a problem the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office has dealt with for years.

In January, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Sam Bregman to fill the vacated position of Bernalillo County’s District Attorney after Raúl Torrez won his election to become New Mexico’s Attorney General. Bregman initially said his plan was to finish out the term and not run for re-election. But he’s since changed his mind, saying he’s “never been a quitter.”

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host Bregman to discuss the area’s crime problem, the changes he’s implementing, and how the DA’s office is measuring success.

Are people spending more time in jail after an arrest? Will a relationship with Mexican law enforcement officials help curb crimes at the border?

